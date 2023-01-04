China, Philippines agree to closer work in strategic areas | News

Report This Content

The presidents of China, Xi Jinping, and the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., pledged this Wednesday to deepen binational strategic cooperation and for this they signed agreements to promote development in areas such as the Belt and Road, agriculture and fisheries, infrastructure, finance, customs, e-commerce and tourism.

Philippine President’s visit to China announced in January

Both heads of state led official talks in Beijing in the context of the official visit to the Chinese capital by the Philippine president, the first of his rank to be received by the Chinese authorities this year.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, this is the first visit by Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. to China after being sworn in as president and also the first to a country not belonging to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The two sides agreed to cooperate in the field of agriculture, infrastructure, energy, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, as well as projects related to the Belt and Road Initiative.

Xi appreciated that his country will promote deeper relations with the Philippines from a strategic and comprehensive perspective, and asked his counterpart for greater efforts to foster development dynamics.

In addition, he said that Beijing stands ready to resume talks on development in the energy sector and properly address, through friendly consultations, the outstanding maritime and territorial issues with the Philippines.

In turn, Marcos said the Philippines is determined to enhance friendship and bilateral relations with China, as well as deepen cooperation in agriculture, infrastructure, energy, culture, trade, investment, science and technology, and digital economy.

On the eve of the visit that begins today to #China Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., experts from the Asian giant stressed that the need for cooperation between the two countries is overwhelming despite external noise and attempts to create discord pic.twitter.com/X6vvkxOyrk

— Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

January 3, 2023

Among other positive issues, China was the main trading partner of the Philippines in 2021. According to local media, total trade between the two amounted to 38.35 billion dollars.

Both nations were willing to encourage cooperation projects within the framework of ASEAN, all based on good neighborliness, friendship, mutual support and the safeguarding of common interests and those of other developing nations.

In this regard, Xi appreciated the Philippine leader’s support for the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, as well as his clear endorsement of the one-China principle.

On Wednesday, the Philippine president also met with the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People’s Congress, Li Zhanshu. During the three-day visit, he will also meet with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.





Translated by RJ983



