World
Biden confirmed the possibility of supplying Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
WASHINGTON, January 4 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden confirmed that the States are considering the possibility of supplying Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, the White House press pool reports.
“Yes,” he answered a journalist’s question whether the possibility of supplying Bradley combat vehicles to Kyiv is being discussed.
At the end of December, Bloomberg reported that the United States was considering the possibility of transferring BMPs to Kyiv, but a final decision had not yet been made. Bradley combat vehicles are designed to transport infantry and reconnaissance.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
December 30, 2022, 21:01
Polyansky: the UN understands that the supply of weapons to Kyiv is prolonging the conflict
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report