The State Department explained the failures in the election of the Speaker of the House of Representatives

WASHINGTON, January 4 – RIA Novosti. State Department spokesman Ned Price justified the “work of democracy” for the second day of failed attempts to elect the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
“We see what the world sees: our democratic institutions at work,” Price told reporters.
According to him, the events of recent days send a signal to the world that is not different from what is always said in the US – “democracy does not always happen without difficulties.” “Our message has never been that democracy is solid or homogeneous in the context of how it works,” Price said.
The House of Representatives failed to determine a speaker after two days and five rounds of voting. Two attempts on Wednesday ended with the same results – 201 votes for Republican Kevin McCarthy, 20 for the same alternative candidate, one person abstained, on the eve of the election there was at least a change of an opponent from the same party, but now this name is repeated.
Biden joked about the election of the speaker in the House of Representatives

Democrats demonstrate unity and voted for Hakim Jeffries five times with the entire faction. The Republican majority is divided, and two dozen party representatives do not support the main candidate for the post of head of the lower house of Congress, Kevin McCarthy. Former US President Donald Trump has already spoken out in his support, but this did not help either. American leader Joe Biden called what is happening in Congress a disgrace.
Before the election of the speaker, the new composition of the House of Representatives cannot take the oath and start legislative activity. In fact, the beginning of the work of the Republican majority chamber is hindered by members of the same party who disagree with McCarthy’s candidacy, which the media called “an influential conservative group.”
Only 14 times in history has Congressmen failed to elect a speaker in a single round, something that has not happened since 1923. Elections will continue until one of the contenders gets the required 218 votes, and legislators have the right to add new candidates to the ballots at any time. According to the results of the November elections, the House of Representatives has 222 Republicans and 212 Democrats.
The US Congress began work in a composition not controlled by Biden

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

