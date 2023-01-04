Turkey to hold international gas summit in February

ANKARA, January 4 – RIA Novosti. Turkey will hold an international gas summit in February, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said during a visit to North Macedonia.

According to him, Turkish entrepreneurs in North Macedonia took on important tasks and made a significant contribution to their solution.

Declaring that a memorandum of understanding with North Macedonia will be signed soon, Donmez said that “an international gas summit will be organized in February and that the Turkish side has invited the Minister of Economy of North Macedonia to it,” CNN Türk reports.

According to the Turkish minister, the country’s gas infrastructure “becomes accessible to the countries of the region.”