World

Turkey to hold international gas summit in February

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






ANKARA, January 4 – RIA Novosti. Turkey will hold an international gas summit in February, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said during a visit to North Macedonia.
According to him, Turkish entrepreneurs in North Macedonia took on important tasks and made a significant contribution to their solution.
Declaring that a memorandum of understanding with North Macedonia will be signed soon, Donmez said that “an international gas summit will be organized in February and that the Turkish side has invited the Minister of Economy of North Macedonia to it,” CNN Türk reports.
According to the Turkish minister, the country’s gas infrastructure “becomes accessible to the countries of the region.”
09:37

Erdogan wants to discuss gas hub with Putin, source says

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Serbia will triple the number of special forces soldiers of the army

5 mins ago

US says it won’t negotiate Whelan’s return publicly

27 mins ago

The State Department announced an unequal number of diplomats in the missions of the United States and Russia

50 mins ago

China, Philippines agree to closer work in strategic areas | News

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.