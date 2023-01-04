World

Vučić names countries that have withdrawn recognition of Kosovo’s independence

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






BELGRADE, January 4 – RIA Novosti. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic named 9 states that have recently withdrawn recognition of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo.
“As many as 106 countries do not recognize the independence of Kosovo, and only 84 unequivocally recognize. Three countries are not completely clear. We have nine that have withdrawn recognition: Somalia, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Eswatini, Libya, Guinea, Antigua and Barbuda, Holy Lucia and the Maldives. We are expecting the tenth,” he said at a press conference on the results of the year on Wednesday.
In 1999, an armed confrontation between Albanian separatists from the Kosovo Liberation Army and the army and police of Serbia led to the bombing of Yugoslavia (at that time consisting of Serbia and Montenegro) by NATO forces. In March 2004, Kosovo Albanians staged pogroms, which led to the mass resettlement of Serbs from the region and the destruction of numerous monuments of their history and culture. Kosovo-Albanian structures in Pristina on February 17, 2008 unilaterally declared independence from Serbia.
December 17, 2022, 08:00

Reason for attack. Serbs hunted in Kosovo

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Serbia will triple the number of special forces soldiers of the army

5 mins ago

US says it won’t negotiate Whelan’s return publicly

27 mins ago

The State Department announced an unequal number of diplomats in the missions of the United States and Russia

50 mins ago

China, Philippines agree to closer work in strategic areas | News

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.