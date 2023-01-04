“As many as 106 countries do not recognize the independence of Kosovo, and only 84 unequivocally recognize. Three countries are not completely clear. We have nine that have withdrawn recognition: Somalia, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Eswatini, Libya, Guinea, Antigua and Barbuda, Holy Lucia and the Maldives. We are expecting the tenth,” he said at a press conference on the results of the year on Wednesday.

In 1999, an armed confrontation between Albanian separatists from the Kosovo Liberation Army and the army and police of Serbia led to the bombing of Yugoslavia (at that time consisting of Serbia and Montenegro) by NATO forces. In March 2004, Kosovo Albanians staged pogroms, which led to the mass resettlement of Serbs from the region and the destruction of numerous monuments of their history and culture. Kosovo-Albanian structures in Pristina on February 17, 2008 unilaterally declared independence from Serbia.