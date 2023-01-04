In Germany, eliminated the defects of almost all failed BMP “Puma”

BERLIN, Jan 4 – RIA Novosti. Representatives of the German industry managed to eliminate defects in all Puma infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) that had previously failed, except for one, the German Defense Ministry said.

Earlier, the Bundeswehr announced technical problems and defects of the Puma infantry fighting vehicle. The vehicles were to be used by the NATO Rapid Response Force. However, after firing in December, none of the 18 infantry fighting vehicles was ready for combat. It was noted that the electronics of high-tech vehicles are especially vulnerable, and in one BMP there was even a serious fire in the cable in the driver’s compartment.

“Eighteen Puma infantry fighting vehicles, which failed during the exercises of the High Readiness Joint Operational-Tactical Group in the fire training center in December 2022, were transferred for repair to the Pfraimd, Regen and Unterluss training grounds. There, industry representatives and Bundeswehr employees conducted assessment. Overall, there is a disparate picture of predominantly minor and moderate damage, as well as some more serious damage,” the ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that representatives of the industry “have eliminated defects on all infantry fighting vehicles, except for one.” Now further examinations are required, they concern expensive parts, as well as the consequences of a fire.

The German Defense Ministry noted that the Puma “is a powerful infantry fighting vehicle and is capable of providing troops with effective superiority in combat.” However, for use in combat, “it must be strong and reliable.” It is noted that now this infantry fighting vehicle can work “only in close cooperation between the troops, the logistics of the army, project management and industry.”

The Department of Defense plans to invite industry, military and procurement organizations to a summit meeting in the near future to determine further actions to improve the use of IFVs.

In addition, the ministry noted that Germany will now contribute to the rapid reaction force, or VJTF (a special forward brigade of NATO troops as part of the NATO rapid reaction force) with Marder infantry fighting vehicles. It is specified that the German task force includes two companies of armored infantry with a total of 28 infantry fighting vehicles.