Le Pen calls energy ‘explosion’ intolerable for French companies

The “explosion in prices” for electricity is unbearable for all French enterprises, hundreds of companies have either already closed or are on the verge of bankruptcy, the reason for this was the poor political choice of the government, said Marine Le Pen, leader of the right-wing National Rally party in the French parliament.

“The explosion in electricity prices is unbearable for all businesses that are already facing high costs and a decrease in the purchasing power of the French. But, even worse, these unthinkable bills can stifle small producers and independent entrepreneurs,” Le Pen said in a video message on her account on Twitter.

Thus, according to her, European rules provide for indexation of electricity prices to the level of the highest cost of energy production, such a mechanism contributes to speculation, especially during a crisis. “These absurd decisions have been exacerbated by the suicidal energy policies pursued by all governments in the country over the past 20 years, especially the government of François Hollande and the government of Emmanuel Macron,” Le Pen stressed.