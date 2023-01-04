World
Le Pen calls energy ‘explosion’ intolerable for French companies
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
PARIS, Jan 4 – RIA Novosti. The “explosion in prices” for electricity is unbearable for all French enterprises, hundreds of companies have either already closed or are on the verge of bankruptcy, the reason for this was the poor political choice of the government, said Marine Le Pen, leader of the right-wing National Rally party in the French parliament.
“The explosion in electricity prices is unbearable for all businesses that are already facing high costs and a decrease in the purchasing power of the French. But, even worse, these unthinkable bills can stifle small producers and independent entrepreneurs,” Le Pen said in a video message on her account on Twitter.
She recalled that bakers and confectioners, whose products, according to her, are a symbol of French identity, are now in a particularly difficult situation. “Hundreds of businesses across France have either already closed or are in danger of going bankrupt…And this is not a twist of fate, this is the result of bad political choices in the past. The increase in electricity prices that we started to face in 2021, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, has no rational basis. The price explosion occurred due to the refusal of Emmanuel Macron to break with the absurd rules of the European energy market,” the politician believes.
Thus, according to her, European rules provide for indexation of electricity prices to the level of the highest cost of energy production, such a mechanism contributes to speculation, especially during a crisis. “These absurd decisions have been exacerbated by the suicidal energy policies pursued by all governments in the country over the past 20 years, especially the government of François Hollande and the government of Emmanuel Macron,” Le Pen stressed.
December 29, 2022, 16:38
In France, they started talking about a serious problem in 2023
The French baker, owner of the Léonie Kamel Sasy chain of bakeries in Paris, told RIA Novosti in December that the situation in the bakery industry in France has become more difficult due to the energy crisis, so prices will have to rise from January to cope with the rise in prices for raw materials and electricity.
After the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that Russia will solve all the problems that the West creates for it.
December 18, 2022, 16:43
France calls EU energy deal ‘economic suicide’
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report