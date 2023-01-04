In Berlin, activists tried to break the road in front of the German Ministry of Transport

BERLIN, January 4 – RIA Novosti. Climate activists from the “Last Generation” (Letzte Generation) movement, disguised as road workers, tried on Wednesday to smash a road in Berlin in front of the building of the German Ministry of Transport with jackhammers, the activists told reporters.

“Last Generation” supporters this morning blocked the road in front of the Federal Ministry of Transport with fences and tape, and then tried to break it with jackhammers. They stopped the flow of traffic, and with it the life-threatening daily routine. After all, the road to climate hell was paved Volker Wissing (Minister of Transport of Germany. – Approx. ed.), – the organization’s release says.

As part of the protest, activists affixed a banner to a car that read “2022 is just the beginning.”

As the participants of the movement explained, with a jackhammer they symbolically smashed “the road to the ruined future.”

The police managed to prevent damage to the road. As the Berlin police clarified in their official Twitter channel, three people blocked the road in the center of the capital, they had a jackhammer and a generator. “Our colleagues <...> prevented damage to the roadway and seized items,” the police said in a statement.

Simultaneously with the protest in front of the ministry building, supporters of the movement blocked two other streets in Berlin on Wednesday, the Last Generation release notes.