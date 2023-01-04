Russia raises to 89 the military killed in Ukrainian attack | News

Report This Content

The number of Russian soldiers killed after the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Makivka in the Donetsk region, on January 1, rose to 89, the Defense Ministry reported Wednesday from Moscow.

Russia acknowledges Ukrainian attack kills 63 in Donetsk

A temporary accommodation area for troops in the city of Makivka, located in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), was hit by six missiles from a US-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, four of which destroyed anti-aircraft defenses and they hit the building.

Among them is the regiment’s deputy commander, Lieutenant Colonel Bachurin, according to information provided by the first deputy head of the Russian Armed Forces Political-Military Department, Lieutenant General Sergei Sevryukov.

.

“During the removal of rubble from reinforced concrete structures, the number of our comrades who died increased to 89. Among the dead was the deputy commander of the regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Bachurin,” Sevryukov reported in a video released by the Ministry of Russian defense.

According to him, immediately after the tragedy, the command and officers of this military unit, junior commanders and servicemen from other units took all necessary measures to save the victims.

However, he pointed out that although “Two rockets were intercepted by the air defense on duty. Four rockets with a high-explosive fragmentation warhead hit the building where Russian military personnel were stationed. Since the detonation of the HIMARS rocket warheads, the roof has collapsed.”

In addition, the Russian army destroyed the launcher of the multiple launch rocket system, from which the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at Makiivka, with return fire.

“Also […] in the area of ​​​​the Druzhkovka railway station in Donestsk, four more military launchers of HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, four combat vehicles of the RM-70 Vampire MLRS, more than 800 rockets for them, eight cars, as well as 200 nationalists Ukrainians and foreign mercenaries,” the general concluded.

The Russian Defense Ministry also that the Russian army was attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Makiivka due to the use of mobile phones.

Sevryukov confirmed that a commission was currently working to investigate the circumstances of the incident. However, it is already obvious that the key reason for the death of the Russian military was the inclusion and massive use of mobile phones by personnel.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



