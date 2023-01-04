World

Activists arrested in Paris for throwing paint on the facade of the Matignon Palace

PARIS, Jan 4 – RIA Novosti. Two environmental activists were detained on Wednesday after they doused the facade of the residence of the French Prime Minister in Paris with orange paint, Franceinfo reports citing a law enforcement source.
On Wednesday, two eco-activists sprayed paint on the facade of the residence of the French Prime Minister, which is located in the Matignon Palace in Paris.
According to the Paris prosecutor’s office, a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were taken into custody for damaging public property and disrespecting a person in charge of power.
The investigation was entrusted to the police station of the 7th arrondissement of Paris.
It is reported that by their actions, the activists wanted to express dissatisfaction with the insufficient measures of the French government in the fight against climate change.
In Berlin, activists tried to break the road in front of the German Ministry of Transport

