More than a million Ukrainian refugees registered in Germany
BERLIN, Jan 4 – RIA Novosti. By January 2, the German Federal Police had registered about 1.046 million refugees from Ukraine, Maximilian Kall, spokesman for the German Interior Ministry, told reporters.
“I can tell you the total number of refugees from Ukraine registered in the Central Register of Foreigners in Germany. As of January 2, there are 1,45,854 people,” Kall said at a briefing.
He clarified that about a third of the registered Ukrainian refugees are children and teenagers.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
