Iohannis asked Zelensky to revise the law on the rights of Romanians

CHISINAU, January 4 – RIA Novosti. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis spoke on the phone with Volodymyr Zelensky and asked him to revise the law restricting the rights of the Romanian minority in Ukraine.

“The President of Romania spoke a lot about the recent adoption by Ukraine of a law on national minorities, which caused concern and discontent among the Romanian authorities and representatives of the Romanian community in Ukraine. Iohannis asked President Zelensky to quickly find solutions to eliminate these problems,” the message on the website of the head of state says.

It is specified that Zelensky expressed his full readiness to find solutions in which the Romanian community in Ukraine would mirror the same rights as the Ukrainian community in Romania. The foreign ministers of both countries will hold talks to resolve this issue.
At the end of December, it became known that Zelensky signed the law on national minorities, which is necessary for the further European integration of Ukraine. At the same time, according to the document, the rights of these categories of citizens may be limited “in the interests of state security.”
