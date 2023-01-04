World

Actions in support of Saakashvili held in Georgia

TBILISI, January 4 – RIA Novosti. Actions in support of the imprisoned former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili were held in several cities of Georgia and in foreign countries, Mtavari Arkhi TV company reports.
The protesters demanded that Saakashvili be allowed to continue treatment in a foreign clinic. The former president is being treated in a Tbilisi clinic due to complications after a long hunger strike.
Actions under the slogan SaveMisha were held at the consulates general and embassies of Georgia in New York, Washington, London, Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Vienna, Brussels, Strasbourg, The Hague, Prague, Stockholm, Bern, Sofia, Barcelona, ​​Athens, Tel Aviv, Kyiv, Chisinau. Supporters also held rallies in the cities of Batumi, Kutaisi, Rustavi, Gori, Zugdidi, Chorvile and Ureki,” the TV company notes.
According to her, the action-performance is currently taking place in the capital of Georgia on the Bridge of Peace.
Some of the rallies are organized by members of the Georgian opposition United National Movement party, while international rallies were organized by lawyer and human rights activist Mark Feigin*.
Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1, 2021, he is being investigated in several criminal cases. The politician was convicted in absentia in the cases of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, Saakashvili was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, he is a defendant in the cases of the dispersal of an opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi television company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that Saakashvili will remain in prison for a long time, he will serve the entire term.
* An individual acting as a foreign media agent in Russia.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

