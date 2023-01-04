The Rada opposed the deprivation of mandates of “pro-Russian” deputies

MOSCOW, January 4 – RIA Novosti. Seventy parliamentarians of Ukraine refused to sign an appeal to the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk on the deprivation of parliamentary powers of representatives from the so-called pro-Russian parties, the Chestno public movement reports on Wednesday. Seventy parliamentarians of Ukraine refused to sign an appeal to the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk on the deprivation of parliamentary powers of representatives from the so-called pro-Russian parties, the Chestno public movement reports on Wednesday.

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft law on the deprivation of mandates of local deputies from banned parties. Earlier, by a court decision, more than 15 parties were banned in Ukraine, including the Opposition Bloc, Socialists, Justice and Development, Ours, Derzhava, Volodymyr Saldo’s Bloc, the Socialist Party of Ukraine, the Left Opposition, Shariy’s party, “Opposition Platform – For Life”.

Yesterday, 15:36 The Verkhovna Rada removed Bandera’s birthday from Twitter

“Seventy people’s deputies (Rada. – Ed.) refused to put their signatures under an appeal to Ruslan Stefanchuk on the deprivation of powers of deputies elected from banned pro-Russian parties. This is stated in response to a request from the Chestno movement of a people’s deputy from the Servant of the People faction “Oleg Dundi, who initiated the collection of signatures,” according to the movement’s website.

The report says that 96 signatures out of 150 required have been collected so far.

According to the public movement, the Batkivshchyna faction, headed by Yulia Tymoshenko, almost in its entirety refused to put signatures on the initiative to put this issue on the agenda of the next parliamentary session.

Earlier, the Minister of Justice of Ukraine, Denis Malyuska, said that the activities of the deputies of the banned Opposition Platform – For Life (OPPL) would be closely monitored by the authorities, in the future they could be deprived of their mandates. The minister noted that a corresponding bill has been developed and will be considered by the parliament.