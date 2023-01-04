UN will analyze entry of Israeli extremist to Al-Aqsa, in Jerusalem | News

The United Arab Emirates and China convened an extraordinary session of the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday to condemn the visit of Israel’s National Security Minister, far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, to the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, in occupied East Jerusalem, held last Tuesday.

Palestine rejects Israeli intrusion on the esplanade of the Mosques

The Security Council meeting is expected to take place on Thursday, although no details are known so far.

In a statement, the Emirati Foreign Ministry described Ben-Gvir’s entry into the holy site as an assault carried out under the protection of Israeli forces.

The UAE and China called for an urgent meeting of the Security Council regarding the recent concerning developments at Al-Aqsa mosque.

Read the UAE’s statement below on the matter.��

— Shahad Matar (@UAEUNSpox)

January 3, 2023

The Abu Dhabi authorities reiterated “their firm position on the need to provide full protection to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and stop the serious and provocative violations taking place there.”

They also urged Tel Aviv to reduce escalation and instability in the region, and to respect Jordan’s custodial role over places in East Jerusalem that, like Al-Aqsa, are sacred to both Muslims and Jews.

Hours ago, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned “the assault on the Al-Aqsa Mosque by the extremist minister Ben-Gvir”, which it described as “unprecedented provocation and a dangerous escalation of the conflict.”

وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين // تطالب بإجراءات دولية عاجلة لوقف حرب الاحتلال على القدس ومقدساتها

— State of Palestine – MFA (@pmofa)

January 4, 2023

The condemnation was joined by Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, including the Government of the United States, an ally of Israel.

Last Monday, before the visit, the former prime minister and now leader of the Israeli opposition, Yair Lapid, had warned that Ben-Gvir’s entry into the compound would lead to violence, become provocation and put lives in danger.

Ben-Gvir not only walked around the place, but also made statements to challenge the Palestinian organization Hamas and announced that, in his capacity as minister, he will visit the complex often.

ממשלת ישראל שאני חבר בה לא תיכנע לארגון מרצחים . הר הבית פתוח לכולם ום החמ חושב ש הוא יאים עליי זה ירתיע אותי, שיבינו שהשתנו הזמנים. יש ממשלה בירושלים! pic.twitter.com/vgDYBYacJG

– איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir)

January 3, 2023

Press reports indicate that the compound of the Al-Aqsa Mosque (or Temple Mount for Jews) is a vast walled square in the heart of the Old City in occupied East Jerusalem. It incorporates the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock.

For hundreds of years the complex has been run by a Muslim religious endowment, which has been financed by Jordan for 55 years. In 1967 Tel Aviv occupied East Jerusalem (where Al-Aqsa is located) after the Arab-Israeli war.

Since then he controls security there. In 1980 the city was annexed, although this has not been recognized by the international community.

According to the status of the place, only Muslims are allowed to pray there and non-Muslims are only allowed to visit at specific times.





