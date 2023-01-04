Polish citizen faces jail for approving special operation in Ukraine

WARSAW, January 4 – RIA Novosti. The Polish prosecutor’s office has charged a citizen of the republic for approving a Russian special operation in Ukraine, Tomasz Orepuk, spokesman for the Swidnica District Prosecutor’s Office, said.

“Marcin M. is accused of approving the start and conduct of the aggressive war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and approving the violence used against the Ukrainian population because of their nationality,” Orepuk is quoted by the PAP news agency.

The prosecutor stated that, according to the prosecutor’s office, between February 24 and March 4, 2022, the suspect “posted records in his social network profile on the Internet endorsing the aggressive war and violence used against the Ukrainian population.”

“Interrogated as a suspect, Marcin M. admitted to posting records on his profile on a social network, but in his explanations he stated that they do not contain content endorsing the war,” the representative of the prosecutor’s office added.

December 29, 2022, 18:28 German doctor fined from Russia for anti-Nazi photos and cartoons

He clarified that, in accordance with the charge, the accused faces up to five years in prison.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Marcin M. has now left Poland. “From the media, we know that the suspect is currently outside of Poland. It does not matter for the course of the case that he left,” Orepuk said.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.