In Germany, a key social sector is on the verge of bankruptcy
MOSCOW, January 4 – RIA Novosti. German clinics demanded additional funding from the state, declaring the risk of bankruptcy in the near future, the N-TV channel reported.
Referring to data from the German Hospital Association, the media said that only six percent of German hospitals assess their financial situation as good, while only twenty percent expect positive results for the coming year.
“The risk of insolvency of many hospitals is increasing due to skyrocketing costs, shortages of staff and the resulting reduction in the number of patients,” the TV channel quotes a letter from the Marburg Association of Senior Hospital Physicians (VlK) to Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach.
Although Lauterbach has previously announced the prospect of billions to support hospitals due to inflation and high energy prices resulting from anti-Russian sanctions, the organization fears that the current plight of hospitals may be in the background.
“That is why the resumption of measures to financially stabilize hospitals by the federal government, the states and health insurance funds is an urgent need,” the doctors explained.
After the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. Vladimir Putin has previously said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
