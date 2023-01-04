Trump urged to support McCarthy in the election of the speaker of the House of Representatives

WASHINGTON, January 4 – RIA Novosti. Former US President Donald Trump called on his fellow Republican party members to support the candidacy of Kevin McCarthy for the post of Speaker of the US House of Representatives, as he said in a statement published on the Truth Social social network.

“It’s time for all of our great Republican members in the House to vote for Kevin, close the deal, accept the win,” Trump tweeted.

He added that McCarthy would “do a good job, maybe great.”

On Tuesday, McCarthy, following three consecutive votes, failed to be elected to the post of Speaker of the House of Representatives. McCarthy was unable to get the required 218 votes in his support, despite the fact that his Republican Party in the House of the majority – 222 people.

It is only 14 times in history that congressmen have failed to elect a speaker in one round, and this has not happened since 1923. Elections will continue until one of the candidates receives the required number of votes, and legislators have the right to add new candidates to the ballots at any time.

Before the election of the speaker, the new composition of the House of Representatives cannot take the oath and start legislative activity.