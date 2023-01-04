World

Iranian Foreign Ministry condemns Charlie Hebdo caricature of power in the Islamic Republic

MOSCOW, January 4 – RIA Novosti. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Wednesday criticized and condemned the caricature of the government in the Islamic Republic, published in the French magazine Charlie Hebdo.
“The insulting and obscene act of a French publication in publishing caricatures of a religious-political power (in Iran – ed.) will not remain without a strong response. We will not allow the French government to cross the line, they definitely chose the wrong path. We previously included this publication in the sanctions list “, the Iranian diplomat wrote on his Twitter.
Turkey calls for up to four years in prison for Charlie Hebdo employees



