Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal said that the government is considering the possibility of creating a decentralized energy system of the country, which will be more protected from possible missile attacks.

According to the premier, we are talking about the creation of mini-power plants and small generation facilities, introduced into the existing energy system. At the same time, he stressed that this year the mandatory “minimum program” will successfully pass the heating season, restore damage, and ensure the uninterrupted operation of critical infrastructure, as well as enhance the safety of power facilities and nuclear power plants.

Attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure of the Russian Armed Forces began on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services stand. The strikes are carried out on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout the country. After the strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said that almost half of the country’s energy system was disabled. In December, Volodymyr Zelensky said that it was now impossible to completely restore the energy system of Ukraine.