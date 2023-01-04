Czech farm to kill 742,000 chickens due to bird flu

PRAGUE, January 4 – RIA Novosti. Veterinarians have decided to destroy all 742,000 laying hens at a poultry farm in the village of Brod nad Tychou in the Tachovsky district in the western Czech Republic due to an outbreak of bird flu, which is 15% of all laying hens available on farms in the Czech Republic, said on Wednesday to journalists, the representative of the Main Veterinary Directorate Petr Mayer.

“Initially, we planned to cull 120,000 chickens for destruction in half of one of the three sections on this farm. But then infected birds were found in the second half of this section, and yesterday they were found in other sections. So the decision was made to destroy all 742,000 chickens – laying hens. This is 15% of the total number of hens available in the farms of the republics,” Mayer said.

According to Mayer, it is still difficult to say how long the procedure for the destruction of infected birds will last. In addition to the farm staff, representatives of the fire department and veterinarians will take part in it.

The head of the Czech Ministry of Agriculture, Zdeněk Nekula, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that destroying such a huge number of chickens is not an easy task, but he is sure that the participants in this procedure know their business and will successfully cope with it. “The situation is under our control,” the minister stressed.

In the farms of the republic, according to Mayer, there are more and more foci of bird flu. The last of them was discovered on Tuesday in one of the farms in the Uherske Hradiste region (in the southeast of the country).

According to the Czech-Moravian Union of Poultry Breeders, there are about five million laying hens in the commercial farms of the republic.

Since December 14, poultry has been banned from walking in the Czech Republic in order to avoid its contact with wild relatives.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) said last week that Europe has been facing the most devastating bird flu epidemic in history for more than a year. More than 50 million poultry have already been culled from infected farms, and with the onset of winter, the rate of spread of the virus has doubled. In addition, these data do not include preventive culling of healthy birds near outbreak areas.