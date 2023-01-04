In Kyiv, estimated the timing of the restoration of the agricultural sector of Ukraine

The restoration of the Ukrainian agricultural sector to the levels of early 2022 will take two to three years, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky said on Wednesday.

“If we add all the factors together, then, unfortunately, the full recovery of our agricultural sector will take approximately 2-3 years, depending on the type of production. This is if we talk about pre-war indicators,” Vysotsky said on the air of the Ukrainian ICTV channel.

Among the difficulties that the agricultural sector of Ukraine will face, Vysotsky outlined the need to clear the fields before the sowing season, as well as power outages in industries, which “in many cases are very critical.”

Also, according to the deputy minister, one of the strategies for solving the problem of energy supply for production is to provide it with generators, which, however, will affect the cost of production. “We have calculated that the increase will fluctuate at the level of about 3-5%,” Vysotsky said.