MOSCOW, January 4 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kyiv had agreed to supply a new batch of equipment for the country's energy system, the delivery of 1,800 transformers and more than 7,000 generators of various capacities is expected.

Earlier, Kuleba said that 12 countries would supply energy equipment to Ukraine to restore damaged infrastructure. According to him, among the equipment that Ukraine receives are generators of various types, heat guns.

“As of January 4, it was possible to agree on the supply of almost 1,800 current and voltage transformers of various capacities, more than 7,000 generators with a capacity of up to 100 kilowatts and more than 600 generators with a capacity of more than 100 kilowatts, more than 40 kilometers of cable and hundreds of spare parts for power equipment, heaters, etc. “, – quotes the words of Kuleba edition of UNN.

Attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure of the Russian Armed Forces began on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services stand. The strikes are carried out on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout the country. After the strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said that almost half of the country’s energy system was disabled. In December, Volodymyr Zelensky said that it was now impossible to completely restore the energy system of Ukraine.