MOSCOW, January 4 – RIA Novosti. Preparations for the transfer of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine have already begun, head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmitry Kuleba said on Wednesday.

Modern Patriot air defense systems were included in the next package of American military assistance to Ukraine, which was presented for a visit to Washington by Volodymyr Zelensky. The Pentagon excludes the possibility of sending American calculations to Ukraine and promises to train Ukrainians in a few months. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the supply of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine is prolonging the conflict.

“We ended last year with a revolutionary decision to provide Ukraine with American Patriot systems, as agreed by the leaders of Ukraine and the United States , Volodymyr Zelensky and Joseph Biden. We greatly appreciate this step by the United States . We expect the deployment of Patriot as soon as possible. Preparations for the transfer of these systems have already begun” , – Kuleba said during an online briefing. The video is available on the official page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the social network Facebook*.

Kuleba also said that now Volodymyr Zelensky and his diplomatic team are intensively working on new solutions to provide Kyiv with new types of Western weapons, primarily Western tanks and other armored vehicles.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.

