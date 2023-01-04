The Latvian National Media Council said they would not return the license to Dozhd*

MOSCOW, January 4 – RIA Novosti. It is impossible to talk about returning the license for broadcasting in Latvia to the Dozhd* TV channel, it is necessary to strengthen broadcasting in the Latvian language in the country, and now Russian dominates the information space, said Ivars Abolins, head of the Latvian National Media Council. It is impossible to talk about returning the license for broadcasting in Latvia to the Dozhd* TV channel, it is necessary to strengthen broadcasting in the Latvian language in the country, and now Russian dominates the information space, said Ivars Abolins, head of the Latvian National Media Council.

“No talk about the return of the license is possible, since the Dozhd TV channel * seriously violated the law. The decision is now in force. (The situation) cannot change on our part,” Abolins said on the air of the Latvian Radio.

According to him, support for the Russian-language media in Latvia is inappropriate, it is necessary, on the contrary, “to strengthen the content in the Latvian language.”

“We see no reason to support the absolute dominance of the Russian language. There are 252 registered media outlets in Latvia, of which 127 are also available in Russian, and only 42 are available in Latvian. That is, today we live in an information space where Russian language, and this is after the ban in the Latvian information space of 121 media outlets associated with Russia. A year ago, the dominance of Russian media was even greater,” Abolins said.

13:42 The President of Estonia answered the question about the fight against the Russian language

According to him, “arguments that something was taken away from Russian-speakers are untrue, since Russian-speakers can watch a very large part of the content offered in Russian, while Latvians can only watch a small part.”

The day before, Abolins announced that a decision had been made to annul the license for broadcasting in the country of the Dozhd* TV channel. Earlier, he was fined 10,000 euros for showing a map with Crimea as part of Russia and for calling the Russian army “ours” on air. In addition, Ekaterina Kotrikadze, the head of the information service and the presenter of the TV channel, announced on the air the dismissal of the presenter Alexei Korostelev after his phrase about helping the Russian military.

On March 1, 2022, Roskomnadzor restricted access to the resources of the Dozhd TV channel* for “targeted placement on a systematic basis” of materials containing false information about a military special operation in Ukraine.

As a RIA Novosti source noted last fall, Dozhd* received more than 3.7 million rubles from foreign companies and organizations in five years. According to the source, funding has been going on since at least 2016.

* Mass media acting as a foreign agent in Russia.

** An individual acting as a foreign agent in Russia.