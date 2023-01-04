The United States questioned the need for NATO for the country
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
The mayor of Poltava called the suspicion of the Ukrainian special services politically motivated
“After the signing of the peace treaty, the United States, if it cares about its future, should announce its withdrawal from NATO and stop helping to finance and drag itself into European security skirmishes,” the author of the material summed up.
Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv with arms supplies, the programs cost tens of billions of dollars. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
Erdogan again plans to offer Putin mediation over Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report