MOSCOW, January 4 – RIA Novosti. After the end of the Ukrainian conflict, the United States should leave the North Atlantic Alliance and stop financing the countries of Europe, as well as taking part in ensuring their security, according to The American Thinker columnist Steve McCann.
“Why is it that the United States, experiencing frenzied inflation and unfathomable debt growth, pays the vast majority of the costs, and not European countries that can afford it and are most directly threatened by the Ukrainian conflict? from the US to allocate new billions? Why, in response to these persuasions, is the mediocre Joe Biden and members of both parties in Congress ready to spend “as much as it takes” American taxpayer money on Ukraine? the reviewer was outraged.
The answer lies in the existence of NATO, McCann argues, and the conviction of America’s ruling class that they must defend Europe, no matter the cost.
The only purpose of the Alliance, he argues, was to protect Western Europe and, consequently, the United States from the aggression of the Soviet Union, but after the collapse of the USSR, Washington did not withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty and leave Europe to take care of its own defense, despite the uselessness of NATO.
Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Washington has spent nearly a trillion dollars in alliance spending, increasingly portraying Russia as an implacable villain, especially after the 2016 US election, McCann writes.
The columnist urged the White House to stop spending billions of American taxpayer money on the defense of Europe and on a conflict that has nothing to do with US national security, and to focus more on fighting China, as he considers this country a greater threat to America.

“After the signing of the peace treaty, the United States, if it cares about its future, should announce its withdrawal from NATO and stop helping to finance and drag itself into European security skirmishes,” the author of the material summed up.

The U.S. House of Representatives and Senate have approved the nation’s budget for fiscal year 2023 worth nearly $1.7 trillion. It provides for the allocation of 858 billion dollars for defense needs, as well as 45 billion for needs relating to assistance to Ukraine and Washington’s NATO allies.

Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv with arms supplies, the programs cost tens of billions of dollars. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.

