The U.S. House of Representatives and Senate have approved the nation’s budget for fiscal year 2023 worth nearly $1.7 trillion. It provides for the allocation of 858 billion dollars for defense needs, as well as 45 billion for needs relating to assistance to Ukraine and Washington’s NATO allies.

Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv with arms supplies, the programs cost tens of billions of dollars. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.