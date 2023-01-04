HELSINKI, Jan 4 – RIA Novosti. Estonian authorities intend to demolish two more Soviet monuments in Narva, where they dismantled a T-34 tank monument last year, as well as six more Soviet military monuments, which caused protests from the city’s residents, the state broadcasting portal ERR reported on Wednesday.

“The State Chancellery is waiting for the consent of the authorities of Narva to dismantle two objects: a memorial plaque with the names of the inhabitants of the Narovye who died in 1941-1945, which is located in the Vydu park, as well as a grave monument in the Dark Garden, marking, as it is believed, the burial place of the Communists and Red Army soldiers who fell in the battles for Narva in November 1918,” the message says.

The Narva City Council will discuss the appeal of the State Chancellery at the end of next week.

On August 4 last year, the Estonian government announced the start of a campaign to dismantle Soviet military monuments and reburial the remains of soldiers throughout the republic.

Under the State Chancellery, a commission on Soviet monuments was created, whose task was to organize the dismantling of tombstones and monuments with Soviet symbols in public places or to replace the tombstones with neutral ones.

The commission counted 322 memorials and monuments over graves in the country, on which the symbols of Soviet power are applied. Of these, 244 are to be demolished or replaced. At the moment, 56 monuments have already been removed.

In the city of Narva, near the border with Russia, on August 16, by order of the government, a monument – a T-34 tank – was dismantled and delivered to the Estonian Military Museum in the village of Viimsi near Tallinn, six more Soviet military monuments were also transferred, which caused protests from the city residents.

On November 24, Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin instructed to study Estonia’s plans for the demolition of Soviet monuments, the RF IC said in his Telegram channel. It is noted that as part of the inspection, investigators will evaluate the actions of those involved in the demolition of the monuments.