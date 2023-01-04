The President of Estonia answered the question about the fight against the Russian language

HELSINKI, Jan 4 – RIA Novosti. Estonian President Alar Karis, in a final interview with ETV +, said that he sees no reason to fight the Russian language against the backdrop of events in Ukraine.

Responding to the host’s remark that after the start of events in Ukraine, statements began to appear that the country needed to learn less Russian and pay more attention to other languages, Karis noted that he did not agree with this opinion.

“Language is a tool. I don’t see any reason to fight languages. The Russian language itself is a cultural language. And Russian has to be learned earlier than other languages, because it has a different alphabet and is harder to master. There is no reason to fight languages just as there is no reason to fight Russian literature,” the president said.

Karis noted that the attitude towards the Russian language is changing. “I know Russians who, because of the war in Ukraine, no longer want to speak Russian. Ukrainians who used to speak Russian are refusing Russian. But this is a transient phenomenon. The reaction that the war causes today. You can’t blame the language for anything worth it,” the president said.

Earlier, the Minister of Education and Science Tõnis Lukas said that the study of Russian as a second foreign language should be abolished in Estonian schools. According to him, due to the events in Ukraine, some parents expressed their dissatisfaction with the fact that the child should learn Russian.

