In Poland, a Russian and a Belarusian will be tried on charges of “espionage”

WARSAW, January 4 – RIA Novosti. A citizen of Russia and a citizen of Belarus will face trial in Poland on charges of “espionage,” Aleksandra Skrzynyaž, spokeswoman for the Warsaw district prosecutor’s office, told reporters.

“The prosecutor sent to the court an indictment against a Russian and a citizen of Belarus, who are accused of conducting espionage activities,” says Skshinyazh.

She explained that a Russian and a citizen of Belarus were detained in Poland in April 2022.