World

In Poland, a Russian and a Belarusian will be tried on charges of “espionage”

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 24 mins ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WARSAW, January 4 – RIA Novosti. A citizen of Russia and a citizen of Belarus will face trial in Poland on charges of “espionage,” Aleksandra Skrzynyaž, spokeswoman for the Warsaw district prosecutor’s office, told reporters.
“The prosecutor sent to the court an indictment against a Russian and a citizen of Belarus, who are accused of conducting espionage activities,” says Skshinyazh.
She explained that a Russian and a citizen of Belarus were detained in Poland in April 2022.
April 27, 2022, 09:50 in the world

Poland arrests Russian and Belarusian on charges of espionage

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 24 mins ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The head of South Korea ordered to begin mass production of drones

42 mins ago

Monument to Alexander Matrosov was dismantled in Dnepropetrovsk

1 hour ago

Foreign Ministry urged not to weaken attention to the conflict between Palestine and Israel

2 hours ago

Paper newspapers will not be published on Mondays in Estonia

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.