The head of South Korea ordered to begin mass production of drones

SEOUL, Jan 4 – RIA Novosti. South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol has instructed the Minister of Defense to create a multi-purpose joint drone unit and create a mass production system for small, hard-to-detect drones and stealth drones by the end of the year, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the president’s office.

Yoon Seok Yeol made the announcement at a meeting with the National Security Administration, the Ministry of Defense, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Defense Development Agency, where the President was once again briefed on the incident of North Korean drones infiltrating South Korea.

December 26, 2022, 14:01 South Korea did not convene a meeting of the Security Council due to drone attacks from the DPRK

The president called for an “overwhelming response capability that would exceed a proportional response” to North Korea’s provocations.

“I am ordering the establishment of a joint drone unit that can carry out a multi-mission mission of surveillance, reconnaissance, operations, and also establish a mass production system for small, hard-to-detect drones within a year,” Kim Eun-hye, a spokesman for his office, quoted the president as saying.

Yoon Seok Yeol also instructed to give impetus to development in order to begin the production of stealth drones by the end of the year, instructed to urgently create a system for destroying drones.

Five North Korean drones invaded South Korea on the morning of December 26. According to the military, these were small-scale drones with a wingspan of two meters. Four of them remained in the area of ​​Ganghwa Island, presumably as a distraction, and the fifth flew up to the northern border of the Seoul metropolitan area. There have been speculations that the last drone could have even descended as far as Seoul’s central Yongsan district, where the country’s new presidential administration is located, South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-seop later completely denied this information.

South Korea responded to the invasion with fighter jets, helicopters and other means to destroy drones. The South Korean military carried out the operation for five hours, from helicopters they fired about 100 shots from 20-mm cannons at the drones, but could not shoot down the drones, which partially returned to North Korea, partially disappeared from the radar. After the incident, Seoul announced plans to accelerate the creation of its own drone unit, the introduction of stealth drones and other measures to strengthen defense capabilities, and also promised to respond to every provocation by the DPRK with several times more serious steps. The South Korean Defense Ministry also said that the North Korean drones were unable to obtain any meaningful information from their operation.