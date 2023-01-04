World

Monument to Alexander Matrosov was dismantled in Dnepropetrovsk

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 4 – RIA Novosti. In Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine, a monument to the Hero of the Soviet Union Alexander Matrosov was dismantled, the Ukrainian edition of Strana reported on Wednesday.
“The monument to the Soviet soldier Alexander Matrosov was demolished in Dnipro,” the publication wrote in its Telegram channel.
December 29, 2022, 02:48

Monument to Suvorov demolished in Odessa, media write

Earlier, monuments to the outstanding Soviet pilot Valery Chkalov, the writer Maxim Gorky, and the classic of Russian literature Alexander Pushkin were dismantled in Dnepropetrovsk. Mayor of the city Boris Filatov said that the monuments erected in Dnepropetrovsk, which are connected with Russia and the USSR, will be moved to the territory of the public utility “Zoocontrol”.
The dismantling of monuments related to Soviet history, as well as the renaming of streets, began in Ukraine in 2015, when a law on decommunization was passed. Recently, the Ukrainian authorities have begun to fight not only with Soviet history, but with everything connected with Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that the Ukrainian authorities have been pursuing a policy of aggressive de-Russification and forced assimilation for many years.
December 10, 2022, 12:50

Monuments to Suvorov and Pushkin demolished in Vinnitsa region

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

In Poland, a Russian and a Belarusian will be tried on charges of “espionage”

24 mins ago

The head of South Korea ordered to begin mass production of drones

42 mins ago

Foreign Ministry urged not to weaken attention to the conflict between Palestine and Israel

2 hours ago

Paper newspapers will not be published on Mondays in Estonia

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.