MOSCOW, January 4 – RIA Novosti. In Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine, a monument to the Hero of the Soviet Union Alexander Matrosov was dismantled, the Ukrainian edition of Strana reported on Wednesday.

“The monument to the Soviet soldier Alexander Matrosov was demolished in Dnipro,” the publication wrote in its Telegram channel.

December 29, 2022, 02:48 Monument to Suvorov demolished in Odessa, media write

Earlier, monuments to the outstanding Soviet pilot Valery Chkalov, the writer Maxim Gorky, and the classic of Russian literature Alexander Pushkin were dismantled in Dnepropetrovsk. Mayor of the city Boris Filatov said that the monuments erected in Dnepropetrovsk, which are connected with Russia and the USSR, will be moved to the territory of the public utility “Zoocontrol”.

The dismantling of monuments related to Soviet history, as well as the renaming of streets, began in Ukraine in 2015, when a law on decommunization was passed. Recently, the Ukrainian authorities have begun to fight not only with Soviet history, but with everything connected with Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that the Ukrainian authorities have been pursuing a policy of aggressive de-Russification and forced assimilation for many years.