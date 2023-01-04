Foreign Ministry urged not to weaken attention to the conflict between Palestine and Israel

MOSCOW, January 4 – RIA Novosti. We must not allow weakening of attention to the conflict between Palestine and Israel, Vladimir Safronkov, special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the Middle East settlement, said in an interview with RIA Novosti. We must not allow weakening of attention to the conflict between Palestine and Israel, Vladimir Safronkov, special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the Middle East settlement, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

In Israel, at the end of December 2022, a government led by Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in before parliament.

“It is important not to let the international attention to it weaken,” the diplomat said, speaking of the problem of the Middle East settlement.

Earlier, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that the United States and the European Union are trying to divert the attention of the international community from acute regional conflicts, including the Palestinian-Israeli one.

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Thor Vennesland also pointed to “difficult times” for convening a meeting of the “quartet” of mediators to resolve the conflict in the region – representatives of Russia, the US, the European Union and the UN.