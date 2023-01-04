World

Foreign Ministry urged not to weaken attention to the conflict between Palestine and Israel

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 4 – RIA Novosti. We must not allow weakening of attention to the conflict between Palestine and Israel, Vladimir Safronkov, special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the Middle East settlement, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
In Israel, at the end of December 2022, a government led by Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in before parliament.
11:27

Moscow will seek Arab-Israeli settlement, Foreign Ministry says

“It is important not to let the international attention to it weaken,” the diplomat said, speaking of the problem of the Middle East settlement.
Earlier, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that the United States and the European Union are trying to divert the attention of the international community from acute regional conflicts, including the Palestinian-Israeli one.
UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Thor Vennesland also pointed to “difficult times” for convening a meeting of the “quartet” of mediators to resolve the conflict in the region – representatives of Russia, the US, the European Union and the UN.
11:34

Foreign Ministry urged to abandon competition in solving the Arab-Israeli problem

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

In Poland, a Russian and a Belarusian will be tried on charges of “espionage”

24 mins ago

The head of South Korea ordered to begin mass production of drones

42 mins ago

Monument to Alexander Matrosov was dismantled in Dnepropetrovsk

1 hour ago

Paper newspapers will not be published on Mondays in Estonia

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.