Paper newspapers will not be published on Mondays in Estonia

HELSINKI, Jan 4 – RIA Novosti. The popular Estonian newspaper Eesti Päevaleht has announced that it will stop publishing its paper version on Mondays from January 16 due to financial problems, thus no more Estonian-language newspapers will be published in the country on Mondays, state broadcasting portal ERR reported on Wednesday.

“Earlier, Postimees and Õhtuleht announced the refusal to issue a paper edition on Mondays, and the business newspaper Äripäev abandoned the paper edition altogether, switching completely to digital format. This means that now no Estonian newspaper will be published on Mondays in Estonia language,” the statement said.

January 2, 21:00 Estonia wants to introduce a food card system for the poor

According to ERR, the state-owned postal company Omniva reported a sharp increase in home delivery rates late last year, after which leading Estonian publications stopped publishing newspapers on Mondays.

Eesti Päevaleht editor-in-chief Urmo Soonvald told ERR that the decision was the result of price increases and departmental decisions.

“The state had moments and opportunities to analyze the short-term and long-term consequences of price increases, but for some reason it contributed to the fact that about 65,000 subscribers of Õhtuleht, Postimees and Eesti Päevaleht could no longer read the paper newspaper on Mondays,” Soonvald said.