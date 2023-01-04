US House of Representatives postpones vote to elect president | News

Report This Content

The United States House of Representatives postponed the fourth vote to elect the new president of the legislative body until noon on Wednesday, after the leader of the Republicans, Kevin McCarthy, did not reach the votes to lead the lower house.

Congress presents a report on the assault on the US Capitol.

With 202 votes, the Republican did not achieve the 218 support needed to replace Democrat Nancy Pelosi at the head of the US House of Representatives on the third ballot.

This is the first time in 100 years that a fourth round of voting will be held to elect the president of the lower house.

In the third round of voting, 20 Republican congressmen belonging to the most right wing of the Republicans, called the Freedom Caucus, voted against Kevin McCarthy, blocking the election of the new leader of the House of Representatives.

The Republican Party dysfunction in the House of Representatives is an embarrassment to the American people.

We need a Speaker, but the much-needed functioning of the #118thCongress has been hijacked by the Freedom Caucus – a clear and present danger to Democracy. Others: Round 3.

— Shuwaski Young for Mississippi (@shuwaskiyoung)

January 3, 2023

According to the regulations of the legislative entity, it does not contemplate another alternative for the election of the president to continue repeating the votes until someone achieves the necessary majority.

The leader of the Lower House is the third authority in the US after the president, Joe Biden, and the vice president, Kamala Harris, who also presides over the Senate.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



