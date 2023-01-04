World

Erdogan again plans to offer Putin mediation over Ukraine

ANKARA, January 4 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, during telephone conversations scheduled for Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, intends to once again offer Ankara’s mediation in the negotiation process, a diplomatic source told RIA Novosti.
The conversation between the presidents of the Russian Federation and Turkey is scheduled for January 4, the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov confirmed to RIA Novosti. Earlier, a representative of the head of Turkey said that Erdogan is counting on telephone conversations with Putin and Zelensky on Wednesday.
“In the coming year, President Erdogan intends to continue efforts to resume the negotiation process to achieve a ceasefire. Having the opportunity to negotiate with the two sides, the Turkish President intends to continue to offer his mediation. In this regard, today’s telephone conversations will not be an exception,” the source said. .
The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that Kyiv is set for escalation, not negotiations. Earlier, the Kremlin noted that Russia agrees with statements from the West that a fair and long-term peace should be the result of resolving the situation, but at the same time, Moscow does not yet see prospects for negotiations on a settlement.
Erdogan spoke about the results of the grain corridor

