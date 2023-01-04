The mayor of Poltava called the suspicion of the Ukrainian special services politically motivated

MOSCOW, January 4 – RIA Novosti. Mayor of Poltava Oleksandr Mamay published an appeal to Volodymyr Zelensky and stated that the suspicion of the Security Service of Ukraine against him is politically motivated. Mayor of Poltava Oleksandr Mamay published an appeal to Volodymyr Zelensky and stated that the suspicion of the Security Service of Ukraine against him is politically motivated.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed the information that the mayor of Poltava was suspected of distributing information about the deployment of Ukrainian troops, he faces up to 12 years in prison.

December 29, 2022, 13:09 The mayor of Poltava was suspected of illegal distribution of data on the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

“On December 29, 2022, I received a suspicion of what I did not do … It is unfounded and politically motivated … I have been hunted for a year, to be more precise, for my position,” the mayor said in his appeal published on Telegram -channel.

According to Mamai, he was accused of presenting information at a press conference on December 15 related to the provision of Ukrainian servicemen. In his address, the mayor of Poltava stressed that this information is not classified, but open. “They accuse me of reporting absolutely open information on December 15, which was being prepared in the regional military administration, it was seen by a large number of employees,” he added.

At the same time, earlier the Security Council of Ukraine stated that the suspect disseminated data that was not placed in the public domain either by the General Staff of the Ukrainian troops, or by the Ministry of Defense, or by other authorized state bodies.

The mayor of Poltava said that if a decision is made against him, it will create a precedent for the removal of the legally elected mayor from office, and the people’s right to choose will be trampled on.