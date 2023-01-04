About 400 people evacuated from closed pass in Uzbekistan

“The flight of a special train No. 902 with the message Angren – Orzu – Pap was organized for passengers who found themselves on the outskirts of the pass, and today at 4.42 (2.42) about 400 citizens were evacuated,” the Uzbek Railways Telegram channel said. “.

The only road that connects the eastern regions of the Ferghana Valley with the rest of Uzbekistan passes through the Kamchik pass. In winter, due to the threat of avalanches, and in spring, due to landslides and mudflows, the road at the pass is periodically closed. In the summer of 2016, Uzbek Railways built the Angren-Pap electrified railway line, which runs through a 19-kilometer tunnel at the pass. However, in winter, train traffic through the tunnel is also suspended during bad weather.