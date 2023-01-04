Ukraine has become a Klondike for American business

At the very end of the past year, negotiations were held via videoconference between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and CEO of BlackRock investment company Larry Fink. This conversation was a continuation of the work, which has been very active for several months, to build cooperation between Kyiv and BlackRock in the field of “coordinating investments for the restoration of Ukraine.”

The news caused a revival mainly in the Ukrainian media field, practically remaining unnoticed outside of it. The only exception was the American right-wing media, which looked at the situation from their own belfry. And they didn’t like what they saw.

The bottom line is simple: Ukraine is a financial and economic corpse, the imitation of life in which is supported solely by Western (primarily American) injections, and BlackRock is a really big player in the investment market, managing assets worth about eight trillion dollars.

The question arises where the funds will come from for the development of all these “reconstruction road maps” and the further work of the investment company in Ukraine. Moreover, the funds should be in the amount that makes this whole project attractive for such a business monster as BlackRock. However, the answer to this question looks quite obvious: they will be taken from the same place where they have been taken so far – from the American budget.

And from this follows a straightforward conclusion: the American, but in fact the transnational investment company BlackRock is interested in continuing hostilities in Ukraine in order to be able to earn money in the war.

Of course, there is nothing sensational in this. Another mini-scandal happened in Washington in mid-December when four major military-industrial complex corporations—Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Pratt & Whitney, and Lockheed Martin—sponsored a reception hosted by the Ukrainian embassy to mark the anniversary of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The hype arose not because the weapons manufacturers gave money to the party, but because the organizers emphasized this fact as much as possible, including by placing their logos on the invitations. Local commentators then noted: well, it’s not good, it’s indecent to stick out so frankly that the conflict in Ukraine is extremely beneficial for the American military business.

The easiest thing in this situation would be to burst into an angry denunciation of transnational capital and death dealers who warm their hands on the destruction of Ukraine and are interested in maintaining the conflict as long as possible. However, there is a less obvious, but much more remarkable side to everything that happens.

In recent decades, it has become commonplace to assert that globalization and transnational business are aimed at the destruction of nation-states, at their subjugation. And this also applied to the Western world , but it was assumed that the United States and old Europe would still find themselves in a privileged position in the new system due to their centuries-old status as geopolitical, economic, technological and all other leaders of the planet. In the same way as ordinary Europeans and Americans received their benefits (for example, in the form of a developed social system) from the neo-colonialism built by their states after World War II, especially after the collapse of the USSR.

However, in recent years it has become obvious that events are developing much in the wrong direction than the theorists of the World Economic Forum planned: the non-Western world began to actively resist the imposition of the intended role on it. And this applies not only to the great powers-civilizations like Russia, China or India, from which one could still expect something similar. No, countries that the West has been accustomed to perceive as its puppets for decades (and in some cases even centuries) have begun to demonstrate an independent policy and an increasingly consistent defense of their national interests. And every year there are more and more such states – Middle Eastern, Latin American, African. That is why, by the way, the world looks at Ukraine with some bewilderment: it’s necessary, voluntarily and with a song, to sacrifice your country on the altar of Western hegemony – and this is in the third decade of the 21st century!

The West, of course, is making efforts to turn events in the direction it needs, but the successes are not impressive. As a result, finding himself in a situation of a deepening crisis and an aggravating shortage of resources, he went the only way left for him – he began to devour himself. It is from here that the intensifying squabble between the allies, even the closest ones, like Germany and France or the USA and Britain. That is why the States broke the back of Europe – Bolivar can not stand two. That is why the social sphere is put under the knife, the population is forced into cold therapy and is subjected to increasingly fierce brainwashing through LGBT, euthanasia and other transhumanism.

And there is also a business that does not care about the public interest at all, since its only interest is its own profit. Now, Western corporations are stealing entire countries and regions from under their noses, which they used to consider their fiefdom, so they direct their efforts to where the opportunity to earn money remains, and this is primarily the West itself. After all, even Ukraine, with which the conversation began, performs the function of nothing more than a lining and washing machine for financial flows generated on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

In a normal situation, the state is vigilant so that in the pursuit of profit, business does not lose its shores. The only question that arises is how capable Western states are in their current state of performing this function. The broken backbone of Europe was mentioned above. British leapfrog with prime ministers exposed to the world the worst administrative crisis on the island. Against this background, the United States looks good, but in essence, everything is also very difficult there – a deep socio-political split is already quite reflected in the division of states into “red” and “blue”, that is, those dominated by conservative Republicans and liberal Democrats , which, in turn, results in an escalating struggle of managerial decisions.

It is quite natural that in a situation of weakening the state-administrative system, business gets additional opportunities to influence it, seeking to carry out the desired policy or at least not hinder the authorities in the implementation of business projects that run counter to public interests. For example, BlackRock is one of the driving forces that is changing the real estate market in the US, for which the company is devoutly hated by a huge number of Americans.

The scheme is as simple as a crowbar: investment companies with their colossal working capital are massively buying up residential real estate throughout the country. As a result, housing prices are skyrocketing – more and more Americans are losing the opportunity to ever own it and are forced to live in a rented apartment for the rest of their lives. Moreover, since corporations become the owners of an increasing part of the rented apartments and houses in the country, they get the opportunity to inflate rental prices at their discretion, and the alternative to them disappears before our eyes. That is, not only are investment bankers destroying – almost already destroyed – the American dream in the form of their own house with a lawn, they also take people into financial pincers and rent slavery, from which it is almost impossible to escape, because there is nowhere to go.

Looking at this situation from the outside, someone can say that the West is reaping what it has sown. The problem is that at his disposal there are huge opportunities for causing damage not only to himself, but also to others. A business that uses the weakening of the state machine for its own selfish interests can influence not only the domestic but also the foreign policy of the country. Large corporations in various sectors of the economy are keenly interested in Ukraine burning for as long and on a large scale as possible, that is, the confrontation between the West and Russia becomes tougher and hotter. There is no doubt that they will use all the levers at their disposal to achieve this goal, and these levers are becoming – due to the degradation going on in the West – more and more impressive and effective.

Thus, one has to reckon with the fact that businessmen who are interested solely in replenishing their accounts by a few more billions have an influence on the questions of war and peace of the nuclear powers. This threat to the world is even more dangerous than the “hawks” sitting in the White House and the Pentagon.