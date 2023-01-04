The President of Kazakhstan replaced the heads of several ministries

ALMA-ATA, January 4 – RIA Novosti. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed decrees on the appointment of new heads of the ministries of industry and infrastructure development, education, culture and sports, as well as ecology and natural resources, the press service of the head of state reported.

Tokayev at the end of December at a meeting of the Senate (upper house) of the Parliament stated the need to improve the efficiency of the government. Then he said that at the beginning of the new year, at the suggestion of the Prime Minister, he intends to implement a number of personnel changes in the Cabinet.

08:10 The President of Kazakhstan appointed the head of the government apparatus as vice-premier

“To appoint Karabaev Marat Karimzhanovich as the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the text of the decree says.

Karabaev has served as Deputy Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development since July 2021. He replaced Kairbek Uskenbaev in the post of minister.

In turn, Gani Beisembayev, who previously held the post of Deputy Minister, was appointed Minister of Education. He replaced Askhat Aimagambetov as head of the department.

Tokayev also signed a decree on the appointment of Zulfiya Suleimenova as Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources. She replaced Serikkali Brekeshev in this position. Previously, Suleymanova served as Deputy Minister.

Askhat Oralov, the former executive secretary of the Amanat party, has become the new minister of culture and sports. By another decree, Dauren Abaev was relieved of the post of head of the ministry.