Decades of rule by incompetent American elites have left the US now “on the brink,” Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio said in an article for The American Conservative.

According to him, one thing remains unchanged in the States: “the establishment is more interested in accumulating power than in improving the lives of most Americans.” “Decades of this decline and incompetence have brought America to the brink of a precipice. Communities have been devastated, institutions destroyed, faith marginalized, and the common good ignored,” he stated.

Third, according to the senator, it is necessary to restore the position of America’s American workforce. “Globalization and outsourcing have destroyed the only reliable path to a stable and prosperous life available to millions of Americans. Families are falling apart. Communities are crumbling. Death and despair have taken their place,” he complained.