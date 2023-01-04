The Earth will reach its maximum speed of 2023 this January 4 | News

On Wednesday, January 4, the Earth will reach the point closest to the Sun in its orbit, called perihelion, and as a consequence, the planet will achieve its maximum orbital speed, accelerating 3,420 kilometers per hour above average.

According to the website Earth and Sky specialized in astronomy, the perihelion of 2023 will occur at 4:00 p.m. (UTC, Coordinated Universal Time) on January 4, while the aphelion (farthest point from the Sun) will take place on July 6.

On this occasion, it is estimated that the perihelion distance will be 147 million kilometers, while the aphelion distance will be 152 million kilometers.

Every four years a leap year is counted, since the planet revolves around the Sun, describing an elliptical orbit of 930 million kilometers, at an average of 107,280 kilometers per hour (km/h), and it does so in 365 days and almost 6 hours.

According to Kepler’s second law, the translation speed of the planet at perihelion reaches 110,700 km/h, and at aphelion it is reduced to 103,536 km/h.

Therefore, when the planets are close to the Sun in their orbit, they move faster, so the Earth will reach its highest orbital speed.

The perihelion astronomical event occurs a few days before the winter solstice, which takes place on December 21, and just a few days before the coldest weeks of the year begin in this region of the northern hemisphere.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



