World
De Gaulle’s grandson announced a “conspiracy” against Russia
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
“The number and depth of sanctions show that this was all planned for a very long time and that this is, in fact, a real economic war that the Americans are benefiting from,” he said.
He noted that Russia is not to blame for the unprecedented economic and financial crisis, for which the EU and the US are trying to blame Moscow. “The Russians are simply defending themselves, because 11,000 sanctions have been issued against them, plus the ninth package. In my opinion, it is quite legal and natural that the Russians are defending themselves,” de Gaulle emphasized.
He also commented on the freezing of Russian assets, stating that “no other nation since the persecution of Jews during World War II has experienced such plunder as the Russian people today.”
The “intellectual dishonesty of the West”, which manifested itself in the Ukrainian crisis, did not go unnoticed either. “The Americans were the first to pull the trigger in the war going on in the region since 2014. The second warmonger was the NATO organization, which has not removed its plans to expand into Ukraine from the agenda,” de Gaulle said.
“Maintaining good relations with Russia is the duty of Europe in the name of maintaining stability in the world,” summed up the grandson of the French leader.
December 25, 2022, 17:50
France told Zelensky “unpleasant” news about Russia
Earlier, the French historian Annie Lacroix-Ries stated that Charles de Gaulle was the last president of France, who sought to preserve its autonomy and independence from the United States and build good relations with the USSR, but this was prevented by the United States, who wanted to see a government under their control in France.
After the start of the Russian military special operation in Ukraine, Western countries stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow, but this provoked an increase in fuel prices and record inflation in the West itself. As Vladimir Putin noted, the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the United States and its allies, but the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. The main goal of the West, the Russian president called the deterioration of the lives of millions of people.
Read the full text of the article on the InoSMI website >>
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report