“The number and depth of sanctions show that this was all planned for a very long time and that this is, in fact, a real economic war that the Americans are benefiting from,” he said.

The “intellectual dishonesty of the West”, which manifested itself in the Ukrainian crisis, did not go unnoticed either. “The Americans were the first to pull the trigger in the war going on in the region since 2014. The second warmonger was the NATO organization, which has not removed its plans to expand into Ukraine from the agenda,” de Gaulle said.