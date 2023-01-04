World

Analysts named the number of victims of shooting in the United States since the beginning of the year

WASHINGTON, January 4 – RIA Novosti. More than 100 people have died and more than 300 have been injured across the US in gun violence incidents in the first days of 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive portal.
According to a portal that collects statistics on incidents with the use of weapons, since the beginning of the year, 131 people have been killed accidentally or intentionally in the United States, 313 have been injured. At the same time, two children and 11 teenagers were killed, 34 teenagers and three children were injured, analysts say.
Since the beginning of the year, the portal has counted six incidents qualifying as mass shootings – when more than four people were injured.

