134 new cases of Covid-19 registered in India | News

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India registered a decrease in the number of daily cases in the last 24 hours on Monday, registering 134 new infections.

According to the health authority, with the new report, the number of active cases in that nation was reduced to 2,582.

Likewise, no deaths were reported during the day, with which the Asian country remains with a cumulative 530,707 deaths from causes associated with the disease.

In the last 24 hours, some 222 people overcame the disease, for a total of 44,145,667 recovered patients, which is equivalent to 98.80 percent.

India has so far administered more than 220 million doses of vaccine under the National Vaccination Campaign, and 45,769 doses have been inoculated in the past 24 hours.

The rate of confirmed coronavirus patients in the last 14 days is 0.2 percent per 100,000 inhabitants, and it is among the countries with the lowest rate of confirmed patients in the world.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

