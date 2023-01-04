Congresswoman says McCarthy opponents are playing Russian roulette

WASHINGTON, January 4 – RIA Novosti. Speaker of the House candidate Kevin McCarthy’s opponents are playing “Russian roulette” with a hard-earned Republican majority, said Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green.

There have already been three votes for the speaker of the US House of Representatives, but it has not been possible to determine the winner. McCarthy was unable to get the required 218 votes in his support, despite the fact that his Republican Party in the House of the majority – 222 people.

“Nineteen Republicans voting against McCarthy are now playing Russian roulette with our hard-earned Republican majority,” she said in a statement.

According to Green, the current situation has become “the worst possible”, and 19 opponents of McCarthy “hold the country hostage”, preventing lawmakers from “doing their job for the people.”

“We cannot form committees until a speaker is elected. We cannot disperse Nancy Pelosi-loyal staff in the House and Capitol until a speaker is selected. We cannot investigate anything until we elect a speaker,” she concluded.

It is only 14 times in history that congressmen have failed to elect a speaker in one round, and this has not happened since 1923. Elections will continue until one of the candidates receives the required number of votes, and legislators have the right to add new candidates to the ballots at any time.

Before the election of the speaker, the new composition of the House of Representatives cannot take the oath and start legislative activity.