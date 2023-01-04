MOSCOW, January 4 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the French radio network Franceinfo have criticized the “history of Ukraine” courses promoted by the Ukrainian National Museum for residents of this country. Readers of the French radio network Franceinfo have criticized the “history of Ukraine” courses promoted by the Ukrainian National Museum for residents of this country.

An article posted on the Franceinfo website claims that more and more Ukrainians want to study the history of their country in order to get rid of the “Russian narrative”. For this, the National Museum of the History of Ukraine has introduced special courses in the study of this subject.

French readers were ambivalent about this decision.

“There is a huge historical failure of the Ukrainian leadership. Ukraine is a binational post-Soviet republic. Instead of building their country respecting its deep identity, the leaders who led us to this catastrophe in Europe gave free rein to Ukrainian ultra-nationalists who declared that there was only their own way to be a citizen of Ukraine.” Enfield pointed out.

“American propaganda knows no bounds! Now they will try to make Ukrainians believe that their country was not Russian?” asked Golfique.

“If Ukrainians understood their history, they would not be engaged in de-Russification,” said Prudence-Aimée Re de Sureté.

“A future without Russia, what nonsense!” stressed Stromaed.

In recent years, the authorities in Ukraine have supported the policy of Russophobia and massively banned the use of the Russian language. The state fixes it at the legislative level. Earlier, Russian Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov said that the Kyiv authorities are using the education system to incite ethnic hatred. He stressed that the analysis of Ukrainian school textbooks showed an absolute distortion of facts and the inculcation of Russophobia.