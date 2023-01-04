Third vote for Speaker of the US House of Representatives fails

WASHINGTON, January 4 – RIA Novosti. The third vote for the speaker of the US House of Representatives did not reveal a winner, the first day of work of the new legislature was disrupted by a group of conservative Republicans.

As evidenced by the results of the vote, Democrat Hakim Jeffreys won 212 votes of members of the House – he was supported by the entire faction for the third time, but Republican Kevin McCarthy again did not get the half and one vote necessary for victory. For McCarthy, the leader of the minority of the chamber of the last convocation, 202 party members voted – by the next round he is losing support. The number of Republicans who supported an alternative candidate rose to 20 for the third time.

Before the election of the speaker, the new composition of the House of Representatives cannot take the oath and start legislative activity. In fact, the beginning of the work of the Republican majority chamber is hindered by members of the same party who disagree with McCarthy’s candidacy, which the media called “an influential conservative group.”

It is only 14 times in history that congressmen have failed to elect a speaker in one round, and this has not happened since 1923. Elections will continue until one of the contenders gets the required 218 votes, and legislators have the right to add new candidates to the ballots at any time.

According to the results of the November elections, the House of Representatives has 222 Republicans and 212 Democrats.