Bulgaria announces that it will import gas through Türkiye | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Bulgarian state company Bulgargaz signed an agreement on Tuesday with its Turkish counterpart Botas to have access to the supply and to the liquefied gas terminals, with a view to finding new ways after the interruption in 2022 of fuels arriving from Russia.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Türkiye agrees to withdraw its troops from Syrian territories

The official ceremony took place in Sofia, the capital, the Bulgarian Government building in the presence of the Energy Ministers of each country, Rosen Hristov, from the Bulgarian side, and Fatih Donmez, from the Turkish side.

“In 2022, we had difficulties with the gas supply and now we are solving this problem together with our colleagues from Turkey,” Hristov said after signing the agreement.

The contract for the use of the Turkish gas transmission network to be valid for at least 13 years, with about 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas.

Bulgaria will import more than 40% of its gas through ���� and the rest from Azerbaijan. pic.twitter.com/ZEdqlHwLbc

— Abdylvehab (@abdylvehab)

January 3, 2023

“The details of the agreement were agreed on December 24 and 25, 2022 and today, with its signing, we are giving a new start for large-scale cooperation in the field of energy,” he said.

“Bulgaria receives the opportunity to buy natural gas from all world producers and unload it in Turkey, which is very convenient for us, thanks to the agreement, the problem with the lack of infrastructure for the unloading of liquefied gas has been resolved,” narrowed.

The agreement establishes that Bulgaria will have access in the next 13 years to liquefied gas from various Western suppliers, with the right to participate in any negotiations with them.

Donmez hoped that 2023 would be fruitful in the development of bilateral relations, mainly in energy matters, adding that the gas agreement was signed for 13 years.

“The signed agreement is valid for 13 years, the transit of 1,500 million cubic meters of gas will be ensured annually and the security of supply to Europe and Bulgaria will be largely guaranteed.”

Donmez pointed out that the agreement with Bulgaria allows Turkey to take another step towards becoming a gas transportation hub.

In April 2022, Gazprom completely suspended gas supplies to Bulgargaz for failure to pay rubles on time.

After that, Bulgaria announced that it had found alternative supply options, in particular liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States and gas from Azerbaijan, at a significantly lower price than Gazprom’s offers.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report