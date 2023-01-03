World
Poland announces Germany’s unwillingness to negotiate reparations
WARSAW, January 4 – RIA Novosti. The German government has stated in a diplomatic note that it does not intend to negotiate with Poland on reparations for the damage caused by World War II, the Polish Foreign Ministry said.
“On December 28, 2022, the German Foreign Ministry responded to the note of the Polish Foreign Ministry dated October 3, 2022. The note was delivered to the Polish Foreign Ministry on January 3, 2023. According to the German government, the issue of reparations and compensation for military losses in Poland remains closed, and the government Germany does not intend to negotiate on this issue.
The Polish Foreign Ministry notes that “the government of the Polish Republic will continue its efforts to settle the debts that arose as a result of German aggression and occupation in the period from 1939 to 1945.”
The German government has repeatedly stated that they do not intend to make payments to Poland: in Berlin they believe that they have already paid quite large reparations, and there is no reason to doubt Poland’s refusal of reparations in 1953.
