Poland announces Germany’s unwillingness to negotiate reparations

The Polish Foreign Ministry notes that “the government of the Polish Republic will continue its efforts to settle the debts that arose as a result of German aggression and occupation in the period from 1939 to 1945.”

The German government has repeatedly stated that they do not intend to make payments to Poland: in Berlin they believe that they have already paid quite large reparations, and there is no reason to doubt Poland’s refusal of reparations in 1953.