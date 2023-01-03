Palestine rejects Israeli intrusion on the esplanade of the Mosques | News

Report This Content

The Palestinian government rejected on Tuesday the visit of the Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, to the Esplanade of the Mosques in Jerusalem, assuring that this fact crosses “a red line”.

The spokesman for the Palestinian presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, assured that the incursion of the Zionist official constitutes “a challenge for the Palestinian people, the Arab nation and the international community.”

In this sense, the Arab spokesman emphasized that with this action, Tel Aviv crosses “a red line” that will increase tensions and violence in the region to lead to “an explosive situation.”

For his part, the president of the Palestinian National Council, Ruhi Fattouh, stated that “the assault on the Al Aqsa mosque by the extremist Ben Gvir is not an individual step.”

In line, he specified that it constitutes part of the “Judaization” policy with which they seek to “change the Arab-Islamic character of the Holy City in clear and flagrant violation of all international resolutions.”

Similarly, the spokesman for the Hamas movement, Hazem Qasam, pointed out that the intervention of the “fascist Zionist minister” is a continuation of the attacks by the occupationists against sanctity and Arab identity.

Ben Gvir’s visit could be a pivotal event if one takes into account that the raid on the same site by the then Likud leader, Ariel Sharon, triggered the start of the Second Intifada.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



